لاعب إيطالي يمنح المغربي أمرابط فرصة كسر صيامه (فيديو)

The beautiful game!



While those in power want to divide, most of THE PEOPLE are caring & compassionate to one another. #RamadanKareem



Luca Ranieri faked injury to give his teammate Sofyan Amrabat a chance to break his fast during Inter-Fiorentina match pic.twitter.com/usZ0SABOj3https://t.co/7h5sjVtVL2