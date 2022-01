الـ"فيفا" يكشف القائمة النهائية لجائزة أفضل حارس مرمى

🧤 🏆 Behold the shortlist for #TheBest FIFA Men's Goalkeeper 2021... but only one can win!



🤔 Who do you think should be crowned #TheBest?



🇮🇹 @gigiodonna1

🇸🇳 Edouard Mendy

🇩🇪 @Manuel_Neuerpic.twitter.com/q2Jh34aRIW