الإثيوبي أدولا يفوز بماراثون برلين

🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏼‍♀️The 47th Berlin Marathon🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏻‍♂️ is being held today.



🏃🏼‍♂️ With approx. 25,000 participants, @berlinmarathonE said it was the biggest such event 🏃🏾‍♂️ since the beginning of the pandemic. 🏃🏼‍♀️ 🏃🏿‍♀️



🥇today: Guye Adola & Gotytom Gebreslase



🎉Congratulations to all participants! pic.twitter.com/ZLx80V3lAR