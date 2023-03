هابل يشارك العالم صورة "مذهلة لـ"قنديل البحر الكوني" على بعد 800 مليون سنة ضوئية

Welcome to the galaxy JW100.



Located about 800 million light-years away, it resides in the constellation Pegasus.



Seen at the lower right of this image, JW100 is known as a jellyfish galaxy because of its "tendrils" of star-forming gas.