انتحار "سعودية متحولة" بعد إجبارها على العودة إلى المملكة يثير ضجة.. والسلطات الأمريكية تفتح تحقيقا

In 2014, we lost Leelah Alcorn thanks to her clueless, ignorant, hyper-religious parents.



It's 2023, and we just lost Eden Knight the same way, along with many since Leelah. How many more? ENACT LEELAH'S LAW NOW! Forced detransition and conversion therapy is cruel and torturous. pic.twitter.com/Kib0mTI4oX