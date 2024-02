القيادة الوسطى الأمريكية تعلن عن ضربات جديدة في اليمن

Feb. 21 Red Sea Rollup



On Feb. 21, between 12:00 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted four self-defense strikes against seven mobile Houthi Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles and one mobile Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile launcher that were… pic.twitter.com/SxSlZWLodK