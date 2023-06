الرئاسة الجزائرية: انتخاب الجزائر عضوا بمجلس الأمن يعكس الاحترام والتقدير للرئيس تبون (فيديو)

My congratulations to Algeria 🇩🇿, Guyana 🇬🇾, Republic of Korea 🇰🇷, Sierra Leone 🇸🇱 and Slovenia 🇸🇮, for being elected as non-permanent members of the @UN Security Council for a two-year term beginning on 1 January 2024.



I thank the tellers for assisting in this election. pic.twitter.com/Lzbwi0jcmX