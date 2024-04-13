قتلى وجرحى بهجوم ترجح الشرطة أنه "إرهابي" على مركز تجاري في سيدني (فيديو)
أعلنت الشرطة الأسترالية، اليوم السبت، مقتل 5 أشخاص ووقوع عدد من الجرحى بهجوم مسلح رجحت أنه "إرهابي" على مركز تجاري في سيدني.
وقالت شرطة نيو ساوث ويلز، إنه تم استدعاء خدمات الطوارئ إلى مركز ويستفيلد بونداي جانكشن قبل الساعة الرابعة مساء مباشرة، بعد ورود تقارير عن تعرض عدة أشخاص للطعن.
Reports of multiple stabbings with tragic loss of life at a Sydney shopping center.
وأضافت الشرطة في بيان: "بدأ حادث خطير بعد إطلاق النار على رجل في بوندي جنكشن"، مشيرة إلى أن العملية جارية حاليا مع إجلاء المتسوقين.
من جهته، قال متحدث باسم إسعاف نيو ساوث ويلز، إن هناك اثنين من الجناة المزعومين. وأضاف أن الشرطة أطلقت النار على أحدهما وأنهم يطاردون الآخر.
وتظهر اللقطات الجوية من خارج المركز التجاري عددا كبيرا من سيارات الطوارئ والأفراد. ويمكن أيضا رؤية الشرطة المسلحة وهي تجري عملية تفتيش على السطح، حيث يقع موقف السيارات.
في غضون ذلك، قال رئيس الوزراء الأسترالي أنتوني ألبانيزي عبر منصة "اكس": "قلوبنا مع المصابين ونقدم شكرنا لمن يعتنون بهم وكذلك رجال الشرطة الشجعان والمستجيبين الأوائل".
وأضاف: "لقد أطلعتني وكالة فرانس برس على الأحداث المدمرة التي وقعت في بونداي جانكشن. ومن المؤسف أنه تم الإبلاغ عن العديد من الضحايا. كل الأستراليون مهتمون بما حدث للمتضررين وأحبائهم".
المصدر: ABC