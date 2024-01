الشرطة البريطانية تستخدم العنف ضد مظاهرات داعمة لفلسطين

🚨BREAKING: Chaos in London as 'Protestors' Clash with Police!



📍Shirion operatives are currently monitoring the situation.



🔄 Stay tuned for live updates – FOLLOW us now.



🔥 LIKE & SHARE to reveal the truth behind these so-called 'protests.'



This isn't a demonstration –… pic.twitter.com/XpJcQVdHXt