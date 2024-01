رسميا.. باريس سان جيرمان يبرم أول صفقة في الميركاتو الشتوي

🚨🔴🔵 Official, confirmed. Lucas Beraldo has joined Paris Saint-Germain from São Paulo on €20m deal, no add ons included.



Contract valid for the next five years. 🇧🇷



“I’m very proud of joining a top club like PSG — can’t wait to wear this shirt”, Beraldo also added. pic.twitter.com/qPWgqPpixe