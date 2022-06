النجمة المصرية نور الشربيني تسطر التاريخ

How does she do it!? 😲@noursherbini comes up with an elite performance to win 𝙖𝙣𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 major title 🏆



The Warrior Princess is the CIB PSA World Tour Finals champion 👏#WorldTourFinalspic.twitter.com/gzrvneOhgq