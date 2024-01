لدعمه غزة.. النجم الأمريكي جون كوزاك يسخر من لقب "معاداة السامية للأسبوع"

StopAntisemitism unequivocally stands by its decision to spotlight John Cusack as its ‘Antisemite of the Week.’



From sharing X posts denying the mass rapes of 10/7 to claiming Musk is in the pocket of Zionists, it seems like he hasn’t learned a thing from his 2019 apology after… https://t.co/IbyUA8wkVSpic.twitter.com/HiQaFPLWi1