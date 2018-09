لقاء خاص بين الملك عبدالله وبتول الوهداني في نيويورك

.@BatoolWahdani delivers a stirring call to action at the launch event of #Youth2030: "We know we have the right to lead. Not only today or tomorrow, but every single moment." #UNGA#GlobalGoals 🌎 #GenUnlimited 👩🏾‍💼👩🏼‍💻👨🏿‍🎓👨🏻‍🔬 pic.twitter.com/5U0G5Bwlfd