مقتل 4 أشخاص بإطلاق نار في فريدريكتون شرق كندا

مقتل 4 أشخاص بإطلاق نار في فريدريكتون شرق كندا
قتل 4 أشخاص على الأقل اليوم الجمعة بإطلاق نار في مدينة فريدريكتون عاصمة مقاطعة نيو برونزويك الكندية.

ونصحت الشرطة الكندية المواطنين وسائقي المواصلات بضرورة الابتعاد عن مكان الحادث، موضحة في سلسلة تدوينات على موقع "تويتر"، أن حادث إطلاق النار ما زال مستمرا في المدينة وأدى إلى سقوط عدد من الضحايا.

وقالت شرطة مدينة فريدريكتون: "على السكان تجنب المنطقة والبقاء في منازلهم، مع غلق الأبواب والنوافذ من أجل سلامتهم".

وفي يوليو الماضي، قتل شخصان وأُصيب 13 آخرون بجروح عندما فتح مسلح النار على رواد مطعم شرقي تورنتو.

المصدر: رويترز

