مقتل 4 أشخاص بإطلاق نار في فريدريكتون شرق كندا
قتل 4 أشخاص على الأقل اليوم الجمعة بإطلاق نار في مدينة فريدريكتون عاصمة مقاطعة نيو برونزويك الكندية.
ونصحت الشرطة الكندية المواطنين وسائقي المواصلات بضرورة الابتعاد عن مكان الحادث، موضحة في سلسلة تدوينات على موقع "تويتر"، أن حادث إطلاق النار ما زال مستمرا في المدينة وأدى إلى سقوط عدد من الضحايا.
وقالت شرطة مدينة فريدريكتون: "على السكان تجنب المنطقة والبقاء في منازلهم، مع غلق الأبواب والنوافذ من أجل سلامتهم".
وفي يوليو الماضي، قتل شخصان وأُصيب 13 آخرون بجروح عندما فتح مسلح النار على رواد مطعم شرقي تورنتو.
Fredericton Police are responding Brookside Drive area. The public is asked to avoid the area and stay in their homes with doors locked at this time for their safety.— Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) 10 août 2018
Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road. An incident has resulted in at least four people killed. More information will be available when we can confirm.— Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) 10 août 2018
Re: Shooting. At this time, we can confirm multiple fatalities. The incident is ongoing. More information will be available when we can. Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road.— Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) 10 août 2018
المصدر: رويترز