الولايات المتحدة.. إطلاق نار داخل مركز تجاري في ولاية تكساس

أفادت وسائل إعلام أمريكية، مساء السبت، بأن مسلحا أطلق النار بمركز تجاري في ولاية تكساس، جنوب وسط الولايات المتحدة.

وأفاد بيان نشره رئيس شرطة ماككالن فيكتور رودريغيز بأن محاولة سطو وقعت في متجر مجوهرات "لا بلازا مول" يوم السبت، مشيرا إلى عدم وقوع إصابات.

وتداول رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي في الولايات المتحدة، شريطا مصورا أظهر حالة الفزع والهلع بين المواطنين في المركز التجاري بعد عملية إطلاق النار.

المصدر: وكالات

