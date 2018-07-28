الولايات المتحدة.. إطلاق نار داخل مركز تجاري في ولاية تكساس
أفادت وسائل إعلام أمريكية، مساء السبت، بأن مسلحا أطلق النار بمركز تجاري في ولاية تكساس، جنوب وسط الولايات المتحدة.
Police responding to shots fired at mall in McAllen, Texas https://t.co/uX54GC6tA6pic.twitter.com/ugHdwnEDJI— KMOV (@KMOV) 28 июля 2018 г.
وأفاد بيان نشره رئيس شرطة ماككالن فيكتور رودريغيز بأن محاولة سطو وقعت في متجر مجوهرات "لا بلازا مول" يوم السبت، مشيرا إلى عدم وقوع إصابات.
Statement from Chief Rodriguez:— City of McAllen, TX (@CityofMcAllen) 28 июля 2018 г.
We are investigating a robbery attempt at a jewelry store @LaPlazaMall. All known suspects are in custody. No injuries involved.
Reports of shots fired are attributed to smashing glass cases. #StayInformed
وتداول رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي في الولايات المتحدة، شريطا مصورا أظهر حالة الفزع والهلع بين المواطنين في المركز التجاري بعد عملية إطلاق النار.
Momentos que vivieron los ciudadanos en la Plaza Mall de #McAllen#Texas durante unas detonaciones que hubo para asaltar una joyería 28/07/2018 CC #ReynosaFollow#MtyFollowpic.twitter.com/cKGcp89xHH— Gabriel...🇲🇽 (@HI_REYNOSA) 28 июля 2018 г.
Came shopping with my momma and this happened! So crazy.. @LaPlazaMallpic.twitter.com/FDZGYXKHIY— Josie Lugo (@josielynn__) 28 июля 2018 г.
المصدر: وكالات