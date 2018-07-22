// 26.06.2018 по тикету 15478
مقتل امرأة في حادث احتجاز رهائن في متجر غربي الولايات المتحدة
Reuters ANDREW CULLEN
أعلنت السلطات الأمريكية أن مسلحا قتل امرأة كانت بين الرهائن الذين احتجزهم لعدة ساعات في متجر بلوس انجليس غرب البلاد أمس السبت، قبل أن يسلم نفسه للشرطة.
The Los Angeles county coroner has just arrived on scene. Currently, there is 1 dead & 2 others that were wounded in today’s shooting. One of the wounded had a bullet graze their head, according to the police chief. The deceased was killed inside the Trader Joes in #SilverLakepic.twitter.com/qUwA6V1cKv— James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) July 22, 2018
Watch Jules Kain's broadcast: LIVE HOSTAGE SITUATION SILVER LAKE TRADER JOES Los Angeles https://t.co/tCoi7fzi36— DrAngelaChester (@DrAngelaChester) July 22, 2018
يتبع...
