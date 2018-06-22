رويترز: إخلاء محطة قطارات في لندن بعد أنباء عن وجود رجل على إحدى السكك بحوزته قنبلة
قالت الشرطة البريطانية إنها أخلت محطة قطار "شارينغ كروس" في لندن بعد تقارير عن وجود رجل على سكة الحديد يدعي أنه يحمل قنبلة.
Police outside Charing Cross Station. Don’t know what has happened but it looks serious, the whole front section has been tapped off pic.twitter.com/EhEbZQ0Xa9— Sean O'Kane (@seanokane0997) June 22, 2018
Charing Cross station this morning, more police on blues and twos on way as I walked down The Strand... pic.twitter.com/NmuDUqnXdg— Michael O'Sullivan (@ProSecurityMag) June 22, 2018
Charing Cross underground station closed. Dozens of armed counter terrorism officers going down into the station, police dogs, fire engines all pulled up outside, cordon going up. @BBCBreaking@bbclondonpic.twitter.com/lYMVw08an5— Amanda Akass (@amandaakass) June 22, 2018
يتبع...