 
مباشر

الشرطة البريطانية تحتجز مشتبها به في محطة قطار

أخبار العالم

الشرطة البريطانية تحتجز مشتبها به في محطة قطار
Jim Golinder
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/kenh

أعلنت الشرطة البريطانية أنها اعتقلت رجلا زعم أنه يحمل قنبلة في إحدى محطات قطار لندن.

جاء هذا الإعلان بعد أن قالت الشرطة إنها أخلت محطة قطار "تشارينغ كروس" عقب تقارير عن وجود رجل في المحطة يدعي أنه يحمل قنبلة.

وأضافت الشرطة أنها تعمل حاليا على إعادة تشغيل المحطة في أسرع وقت.

وأظهرت صور وفيديوهات منشورة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي حضورا مكثفا للشرطة في محيط المحطة.

المصدر: رويترز

العناوين

الأكثر قراءة

 
شروط استخدام الموقعروسيا اليوم تي في نوفوستي 2007-2018 © جميع الحقوق محفوظة
موافق

هذا الموقع يستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط .بامكانك قراءة شروط الاستخدام لتفعيل هذه الخاصية اضغط هنا

برأيك، من سيفوز في المباراة التي ستجمع البرازيل وكوستاريكا؟