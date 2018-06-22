الشرطة البريطانية تحتجز مشتبها به في محطة قطار
أعلنت الشرطة البريطانية أنها اعتقلت رجلا زعم أنه يحمل قنبلة في إحدى محطات قطار لندن.
جاء هذا الإعلان بعد أن قالت الشرطة إنها أخلت محطة قطار "تشارينغ كروس" عقب تقارير عن وجود رجل في المحطة يدعي أنه يحمل قنبلة.
وأضافت الشرطة أنها تعمل حاليا على إعادة تشغيل المحطة في أسرع وقت.
A man claiming to have a bomb at #CharingCross station has now been arrested. We are now working to reopen the station as soon as possible would like to thank passengers and rail staff for their patience and understanding during this incident.— BTP (@BTP) June 22, 2018
وأظهرت صور وفيديوهات منشورة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي حضورا مكثفا للشرطة في محيط المحطة.
Police outside Charing Cross Station. Don’t know what has happened but it looks serious, the whole front section has been tapped off pic.twitter.com/EhEbZQ0Xa9— Sean O'Kane (@seanokane0997) June 22, 2018
Charing Cross station this morning, more police on blues and twos on way as I walked down The Strand... pic.twitter.com/NmuDUqnXdg— Michael O'Sullivan (@ProSecurityMag) June 22, 2018
Charing Cross underground station closed. Dozens of armed counter terrorism officers going down into the station, police dogs, fire engines all pulled up outside, cordon going up. @BBCBreaking@bbclondonpic.twitter.com/lYMVw08an5— Amanda Akass (@amandaakass) June 22, 2018
المصدر: رويترز