مقتل طيارين اثنين في تحطم طائرة في فلوريدا الأمريكية
أعلنت البحرية الأمريكية أن طيارين اثنين قتلا بتحطم طائرة من طراز"إف إيه-18إف" سوبر هورنيت خلال طلعة تدريبية قبالة ساحل كي وست في ولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية.
وأضافت البحرية الأمريكية: " تم انتشال جثتي الطيار ومساعده من المياه بعد سقوط الطائرة فيما كانت تتجه للهبوط في محطة كي ويست الجوية التابعة للقوات البحرية".
UPDATE: We are sad to report that both aviators have been declared deceased. Their families are in our prayers. Per policy, we will withhold notification pending NOK notification.— flynavy (@flynavy) 15 марта 2018 г.
Naval Air Station Key West emergency services are on the scene of an F/A 18 Super Hornet crash that occurred about 4:30 p.m. off of Boca Chica Field. See the attached release from Naval Air Force Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/v3lvqZEbtd— NAS Key West (@NASKeyWest) 14 марта 2018 г.
The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. in shallow waters after the aircraft caught fire and went down one mile off the runway from the naval station in Key West. https://t.co/2e2vPdBW0i— CW39Houston (@CW39Houston) 15 марта 2018 г.
المصدر: رويترز
نتاليا عبدالله