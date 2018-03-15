 
مقتل طيارين اثنين في تحطم طائرة في فلوريدا الأمريكية
Reuters
أعلنت البحرية الأمريكية أن طيارين اثنين قتلا بتحطم طائرة من طراز"إف إيه-18إف" سوبر هورنيت خلال طلعة تدريبية قبالة ساحل كي وست في ولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية.

وأضافت البحرية الأمريكية: " تم انتشال جثتي الطيار ومساعده من المياه بعد سقوط الطائرة فيما كانت تتجه للهبوط في محطة كي ويست الجوية التابعة للقوات البحرية".

المصدر: رويترز

نتاليا عبدالله 

