 
مباشر

بعد حادثة فلوريدا.. الصلاة في إحدى الكنائس الأمريكية بالبنادق!

أخبار العالم

انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/jxl8

شهدت إحدى الكنائس الأمريكية التابعة لكنيسة التوحيد (Unification Church) بولاية بنسلفانيا الخميس فعالية غريبة من نوعها، حيث حمل المشاركون فيها، رشاشات ومسدسات وغيرها من الأسلحة.

وتضرع المصلون إلى الله، بالدعاء لمباركة أسلحتهم كما يظهر في الفيديو.

العناوين

الأكثر قراءة

 
شروط استخدام الموقعروسيا اليوم تي في نوفوستي 2007-2018 © جميع الحقوق محفوظة