بعد حادثة فلوريدا.. الصلاة في إحدى الكنائس الأمريكية بالبنادق!
شهدت إحدى الكنائس الأمريكية التابعة لكنيسة التوحيد (Unification Church) بولاية بنسلفانيا الخميس فعالية غريبة من نوعها، حيث حمل المشاركون فيها، رشاشات ومسدسات وغيرها من الأسلحة.
وتضرع المصلون إلى الله، بالدعاء لمباركة أسلحتهم كما يظهر في الفيديو.
All I will point out is that the name of this "church" is World Peace and Unification Sanctuary and then I'll leave this right here......— Quadrants4Change (@Quadrant4change) March 1, 2018
I'm on too much of a high from the passing of #SB1657 to let this nonsense ruin my buzz.https://t.co/EzdiaRvxsR
#OnlyInAmerica— Chris Lutolf #timesup⚖️ (@ChrisLutolf) March 1, 2018
[caption: World Peace and Unification Sanctuary, a Christian-based church in Pennsylvania, encouraged members to attend a special ceremony w/ their weapons. Many renewed their vows alongside their AR-15s, the same kind of gun that was used in the FL shooting.] pic.twitter.com/PX8p11tinM