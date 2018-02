قتلى وجرحى في ولايات أمريكية جراء العواصف والفيضانات

A view of Ohio River flooding from the air in Cincinnati. Smale Riverferont Park is underwater as is Mehring Way near the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge. 📸 by @therealmccarter+@carriecochran/@Enquirer More flood coverage: https://t.co/B2ZxGXasax#drone#dronephotographypic.twitter.com/XXbKdXmZAq