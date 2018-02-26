 
قتلى وجرحى جراء انفجار هائل في مدينة ليستر البريطانية

قتل 4 أشخاص وأصيب آخرون جراء انفجار هائل وقع في محل تجاري، مساء الأحد، أعقبه انهيار منزل مجاور بمدينة " ليستر" وسط بريطانيا.

وأفادت شرطة ليستر اليوم بمقتل 4 أشخاص جراء حادث الانفجار الذي وقع أمس بطريق هينكلي.

وكان ممثلو ثلاث مؤسسات طبية أكدوا في وقت سابق في بيان مشترك على "تويتر" وجود 6 إصابات بعضهم في حالة حرجة، "مستشفيات مدينة ليستر، يمكنها أن تؤكد أن ستة أشخاص أدخلوا إلى المستشفيات من مكان الحادث، اثنان من منهم في حالة حرجة، بينما الأربعة الآخرون إصابتهم طفيفة".

وأشارت تحقيقات الشرطة إلى أن الحادث لا علاقة له بالإرهاب، وإنما جراء تسرب في الغاز تسبب في انفجار.

