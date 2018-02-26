قتلى وجرحى جراء انفجار هائل في مدينة ليستر البريطانية
قتل 4 أشخاص وأصيب آخرون جراء انفجار هائل وقع في محل تجاري، مساء الأحد، أعقبه انهيار منزل مجاور بمدينة " ليستر" وسط بريطانيا.
وأفادت شرطة ليستر اليوم بمقتل 4 أشخاص جراء حادث الانفجار الذي وقع أمس بطريق هينكلي.
HINCKLEY ROAD BUILDING FIRE | CONFIRMED FATALITIES | Four people are confirmed to have died in an explosion at a property in Leicester last night. https://t.co/ZbfKWRcaDypic.twitter.com/s9kdt4JOrI— LeicestershirePolice (@leicspolice) 26 февраля 2018 г.
وكان ممثلو ثلاث مؤسسات طبية أكدوا في وقت سابق في بيان مشترك على "تويتر" وجود 6 إصابات بعضهم في حالة حرجة، "مستشفيات مدينة ليستر، يمكنها أن تؤكد أن ستة أشخاص أدخلوا إلى المستشفيات من مكان الحادث، اثنان من منهم في حالة حرجة، بينما الأربعة الآخرون إصابتهم طفيفة".
وأشارت تحقيقات الشرطة إلى أن الحادث لا علاقة له بالإرهاب، وإنما جراء تسرب في الغاز تسبب في انفجار.
In regards to the building fire on Hinckley Road, the cause will be subject of a joint investigation by us & @LFRSFireControl. We ask that you don't speculate about the circumstances surrounding the incident, but at this stage there is no indication this is terrorist related.— LeicestershirePolice (@leicspolice) 26 февраля 2018 г.
Footage shows the aftermath of an apparent explosion in Leicester, England. https://t.co/GfHtctuCZlpic.twitter.com/rYwDHzRQN8— CBS News (@CBSNews) 25 февраля 2018 г.
This is the scene in Hinckley Road in #Leicester where @leicspolice have declared a major incident. Locals report hearing a loud explosion. Emergency services are at the scene. pic.twitter.com/Td3i06ZkFU— Gem News (@wearegemnews) 25 февраля 2018 г.
в #Leicester серьезный инцидент pic.twitter.com/QoskxpnpA4— Andrei Volkov (@avvsquared) 25 февраля 2018 г.
المصدر: وكالات
نتاليا عبدالله