سفينة حربية إيرانية تصطدم بكاسر أمواج في بحر قزوين

Moudge class Frigate Damavand of Iranian Navy had collision with breakwater near Anzali port, #Caspian Sea. Fortunately, all crew are rescued by an Agusta Bell 212 SAR Helicopter. Now Iranian Navy has only a Hamzeh Class Corvette and two Kaman Class Missile Crafts in Caspian Sea. pic.twitter.com/BKbNxWzaHr