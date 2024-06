"سببها البرق" حرائق الغابات تلتهم مساحات شاسعة في ولاية كاليفورنيا مع عمليات إخلاء للسكان (فيديو)

When more than 1,000 lightning strikes occurred on Monday in @FresnoCountyCA, it caused multiple wildfires and prompted people to quickly evacuate their homes. 🔥⛑️



Kayden and his family sought relief at the @RedCross shelter at Reedley College. ❤️‍🩹#FresnoJuneLightningComplexpic.twitter.com/aERsA6puwb