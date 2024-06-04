 
الشرطة الأمريكية تعتقل متظاهرين مؤيدين لفلسطين داخل مبنى يضم القنصلية الإسرائيلية (صور + فيديو)

أخبار العالم

Gettyimages.ru
اعتقلت شرطة مدينة سان فرانسيسكو الأمريكية متظاهرين مؤيدين لفلسطين احتلوا مبنى يضم القنصلية الإسرائيلية لعدة ساعات يوم أمس الاثنين.

وقال القنصل العام لإسرائيل في شمال غرب المحيط الهادئ، ماركو سيرمونيتا، إن المتظاهرين وصلوا حوالي الساعة 9 صباحا إلى المبنى الشاهق في الحي المالي لكنهم لم يدخلوا مكاتب القنصلية، مشيرا إلى أن مكتبه أبلغ الأفراد بأنهم قد يحتاجون إلى تغيير مواعيدهم.

ولم يتضح على الفور عدد الاعتقالات التي تم إجراؤها، لكن صحفيي وكالة "أسوشيتد برس" رأوا الشرطة تعتقل شخصين.

المصدر: AP + RT

