الشرطة الأمريكية تعتقل متظاهرين مؤيدين لفلسطين داخل مبنى يضم القنصلية الإسرائيلية (صور + فيديو)
اعتقلت شرطة مدينة سان فرانسيسكو الأمريكية متظاهرين مؤيدين لفلسطين احتلوا مبنى يضم القنصلية الإسرائيلية لعدة ساعات يوم أمس الاثنين.
وقال القنصل العام لإسرائيل في شمال غرب المحيط الهادئ، ماركو سيرمونيتا، إن المتظاهرين وصلوا حوالي الساعة 9 صباحا إلى المبنى الشاهق في الحي المالي لكنهم لم يدخلوا مكاتب القنصلية، مشيرا إلى أن مكتبه أبلغ الأفراد بأنهم قد يحتاجون إلى تغيير مواعيدهم.
They were 70 pro-Palestine, anti-genocide protesters who occupied the lobby of the Israeli consulate in San Francisco; they were all arrested. https://t.co/ds6YkgI85Zpic.twitter.com/nuMvVfuw5B— Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) June 4, 2024
Protestors took over the Israeli Consulate today in San Francisco and refused to leave when given dispersal orders by SFPD pic.twitter.com/ltkJrblj9K— Jersey Noah 🔻 (@JerseyNoahx) June 4, 2024
ولم يتضح على الفور عدد الاعتقالات التي تم إجراؤها، لكن صحفيي وكالة "أسوشيتد برس" رأوا الشرطة تعتقل شخصين.
Nearly 100 anti genocide protesters have occupied the Israel Consulate in San Francisco for over an hour.— Dena Takruri (@Dena) June 3, 2024
More coverage coming soon on @ajplus#Gazapic.twitter.com/Bs2dzR03N9
BREAKING: Bay Area residents have taken over the Israeli Consulate in San Francisco to condemn the ongoing genocide in Palestine, responding to the international call for solidarity from Gaza. pic.twitter.com/pJ7ySId5jN— BrookeAnderson (@movementphotog) June 3, 2024
This morning, over 100 pro-Hamas rioters stormed the Israeli Consulate in San Francisco. SFPD arrived on the scene and are arresting the perpetrators.pic.twitter.com/dajXma7TsH— Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) June 3, 2024
المصدر: AP + RT