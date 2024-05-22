 
مباشر

مشاهد مروعة من الولايات المتحدة.. قتلى وجرحى إثر إعصار عنيف ضرب غرب البلاد (فيديو)

أخبار العالم

مشاهد مروعة من الولايات المتحدة.. قتلى وجرحى إثر إعصار عنيف ضرب غرب البلاد (فيديو)
AP
قتلى وجرحى إثر إعصار ضخم ضرب غرب البلاد
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/xl6z

لقي عدة أشخاص حتفهم وأصيب نحو 10 آخرين عندما اجتاح إعصار قوي بلدة صغيرة في ولاية أيوا الأمريكية، ما أثار مشاهد كئيبة لمنازل ومتاجر مدمرة، وأشجار متساقطة، وسيارات محطمة.

ودمر الإعصار جزءا كبيرا من بلدة غرينفيلد، التي يبلغ عدد سكانها نحو 2000 نسمة وتقع على بعد 88 كيلومترا جنوب غربي مدينة دي موينز، وذلك خلال يوم شهد هبوب عدة أعاصير وهطول أمطار غزيرة في عدة ولايات.

وقال أليكس دينكلا، المسؤول بالشرطة المحلية في أيوا: "لدينا حالات وفاة مؤكدة"، مشيرا إلى أن السلطات ما زالت بصدد تحديد العدد الإجمالي للضحايا.

كما ذكر أن هناك ما لا يقل عن 12 إصابة وسط دمار واسع النطاق في غرينفيلد.

وقالت السلطات إنها لن تسمح بدخول غرينفيلد حتى صباح اليوم الأربعاء، وأمرت الصحفيين وممثلي وسائل الإعلام بمغادرة المدينة مساء الثلاثاء.

المصدر: أ ب

العناوين

الأكثر قراءة

 
شروط استخدام الموقعروسيا اليوم تي في نوفوستي 2007-2024 © جميع الحقوق محفوظة
موافق

هذا الموقع يستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط .بامكانك قراءة شروط الاستخدام لتفعيل هذه الخاصية اضغط هنا

مراسم تشييع الرئيس الإيراني الراحل ورفاقه في مدينة تبريز