مشاهد مروعة من الولايات المتحدة.. قتلى وجرحى إثر إعصار عنيف ضرب غرب البلاد (فيديو)
لقي عدة أشخاص حتفهم وأصيب نحو 10 آخرين عندما اجتاح إعصار قوي بلدة صغيرة في ولاية أيوا الأمريكية، ما أثار مشاهد كئيبة لمنازل ومتاجر مدمرة، وأشجار متساقطة، وسيارات محطمة.
ودمر الإعصار جزءا كبيرا من بلدة غرينفيلد، التي يبلغ عدد سكانها نحو 2000 نسمة وتقع على بعد 88 كيلومترا جنوب غربي مدينة دي موينز، وذلك خلال يوم شهد هبوب عدة أعاصير وهطول أمطار غزيرة في عدة ولايات.
My terrifying surprise encounter with the Greenfield, Iowa Tornado.— Celton Henderson (@CeltonHenderson) May 22, 2024
Had problems with my maps and radar not loading and distracting me from noticing the storm had cycled closer then I’d anticipated. I only knew it was there when it popped out of the rain right behind me. pic.twitter.com/1z7Buid4ND
وقال أليكس دينكلا، المسؤول بالشرطة المحلية في أيوا: "لدينا حالات وفاة مؤكدة"، مشيرا إلى أن السلطات ما زالت بصدد تحديد العدد الإجمالي للضحايا.
Some of the catastrophic damage from that Greenfield tornado in Iowa in the US.... Also included is a photo from a hail shower that dropped baseball sized hail in Colorado. All courtesy of the Storm Junkies group on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/7wUB1zaSmD— DublinWeather (@WeatherofDublin) May 22, 2024
كما ذكر أن هناك ما لا يقل عن 12 إصابة وسط دمار واسع النطاق في غرينفيلد.
Devastating drone video from Greenfield, Iowa #iawx@DJIGlobalpic.twitter.com/DEJUUBmL0b— Jordan Hall (@JordanHallWX) May 21, 2024
وقالت السلطات إنها لن تسمح بدخول غرينفيلد حتى صباح اليوم الأربعاء، وأمرت الصحفيين وممثلي وسائل الإعلام بمغادرة المدينة مساء الثلاثاء.
Violent tornado earlier looking west/south-west approximately 4-5 miles south of Greenfield, Iowa at 3:25 PM CDT. Had a visual on this for a few minutes before becoming rain wrapped. #iawx@NWSDesMoinespic.twitter.com/4mj9qmHqJG— Kholby Martin (@StormChaser220) May 22, 2024
Greenfield, Iowa: video loco que muestra un enorme tornado destrozando turbinas eólicas (cortándolas por la mitad) a medida que atraviesa varias millas. pic.twitter.com/x3jNzH6auT— Tony Venet (@TonyVenet274186) May 22, 2024
Tornado kills multiple people in Iowa as powerful storms again tear through Midwest— Sentinel Colorado (@SentinelColo) May 22, 2024
Authorities announced a mandatory curfew for the town and said they would only allow residents to enter Greenfield until Wednesday morninghttps://t.co/jgZaeMkNNnpic.twitter.com/tr1QXhPrhe
