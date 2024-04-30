إصابة عدة أشخاص بعملية طعن شمال شرق لندن (فيديو)
أعلنت الشرطة البريطانية اليوم الثلاثاء عن اعتقال شخص طعن عددا من المارة وعنصرين من الشرطة شمال شرقي العاصمة لندن.
وذكرت وسائل إعلامية بريطانية أن أحد الأشخاص طعن أربعة أشخاص بالقرب من محطة مترو الأنفاق في شمال شرق لندن.
وقالت الشرطة البريطانية إنه تم القبض على رجل، داعية إلى اتباع تعليمات ضباط الشرطة على الأرض".
وأظهرت اللقطات التي تم تداولها على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي المشتبه به وهو يلوح بسكين طويل أو ساطور، بالقرب من محطة مترو الأنفاق قبيل إلقاء القبض عليه.
🚨 BREAKING - Attack at Hainault Station - London 📍 Video of attacker below.— Kosher🎗🧡 (@KosherCockney) April 30, 2024
Two police officers and a member of the public were injured after reports a car had driven into a home in Hainault, east London, just after 7am.
My thoughts are with the victims and hope they make a… pic.twitter.com/aphaSjNclZ
4 people severely injured or killed at Hainault station, where a 15 year old wielding a machete has attacked and maybe killed 4 civillians #london#hainault#essex#morning— Dimz (@Dimerz100) April 30, 2024
"He come up to me and tried to kill me" a bystander said pic.twitter.com/2jLieTGl3w
وذكرت هيئة النقل في لندن أن محطة مترو أنفاق هينو لندن أغلقت بسبب تحقيقات الشرطة في المنطقة.
A critical incident has been declared in Hainault. There are station and road closures in place. The Police, Ambulance Service and Fire Brigade are responding.— Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) April 30, 2024
One male detained.
I would urge people not to speculate until details are confirmed or post footage on social media.
المصدر: "تلغراف" + RT