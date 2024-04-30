 
إصابة عدة أشخاص بعملية طعن شمال شرق لندن (فيديو)

أعلنت الشرطة البريطانية اليوم الثلاثاء عن اعتقال شخص طعن عددا من المارة وعنصرين من الشرطة شمال شرقي العاصمة لندن.

وذكرت وسائل إعلامية بريطانية أن أحد الأشخاص طعن أربعة أشخاص بالقرب من محطة مترو الأنفاق في شمال شرق لندن.

وقالت الشرطة البريطانية إنه تم القبض على رجل، داعية إلى اتباع تعليمات ضباط الشرطة على الأرض".

وأظهرت اللقطات التي تم تداولها على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي المشتبه به وهو يلوح بسكين طويل أو ساطور، بالقرب من محطة مترو الأنفاق قبيل إلقاء القبض عليه.

وذكرت هيئة النقل في لندن أن محطة مترو أنفاق هينو لندن أغلقت بسبب تحقيقات الشرطة في المنطقة.

المصدر: "تلغراف" + RT

