الجيش الإسرائيلي يعرض حطام صاروخ باليستي إيراني سقط في البحر الميت (صور + فيديو)
عرض الجيش الإسرائيلي حطام صاروخ باليستي أكد أنه تم اعتراضه فوق إسرائيل في الهجوم الإيراني فجر الأحد.
وفقا للجيش الإسرائيلي، كان للصاروخ رأس حربي يقدر بـ500 كيلوغرام. وتمثل البقايا 70% فقط من الصاروخ بأكمله، حيث تم تدمير الرأس الحربي وأجزاء أخرى أثناء الاعتراض.
🇮🇱 IDF shows remains of massive intercepted Iranian ballistic missile.— Spy (@TodayDefenceNew) April 17, 2024
The remains are just 70 percent of the entire missile, as the warhead and other sections were destroyed during the interception.
According to the IDF, the missile had an estimated 500-kilogram warhead. pic.twitter.com/XFtYdlieuz
وتم العثور على الصاروخ، وهو واحد من 120 صاروخا باليستيا تم إطلاقها على إسرائيل، صباح الأحد طافيا في البحر الميت.
A 450 kg warhead ballistic missile fired from Iran during Saturday's attack landed in the Dead Sea 🇮🇱.— David Saranga (@DavidSaranga) April 17, 2024
The international community must place further sanctions against Iran's Ballistic Missile Program.
Stop Iran now, before it’s too late!pic.twitter.com/znQcJcn5OL#StopIran
وقال المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي الأدميرال دانيال هغاري، وهو يعرض بقايا الصاروخ لوسائل الإعلام: "كانت إيران تعلم أنه عندما كانت تطلق أكثر من 110 صواريخ باليستية، إلى جانب صواريخ كروز والصواريخ والطائرات بدون طيار، فإن إطلاق 110 صواريخ باليستية هو أمر غير مقبول، وهو تصعيد خطير".
وشدد على "أننا سنرد بالطريقة التي سنختارها في الوقت الذي سنختاره. ليس لدينا فقط القدرات الدفاعية التي تم إثباتها ليلة السبت، بل لدينا قدرات هجومية. سنعرف ماذا نفعل ومتى نفعل وكيف نفعل".
📷: Israel's military displays what they say is an Iranian ballistic missile retrieved from the Dead Sea after Iran launched drones and missiles toward Israel at Julis military base in southern Israel, April 16, 2024.https://t.co/VkDWHHfws3pic.twitter.com/1QHguNpRR7— Voice of America (@VOANews) April 17, 2024
وفي منشور عبر منصة "إكس" أشار المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي بيتر ليرنر إلى أن صور قسم الصواريخ العائمة في البحر الميت قد تمت مشاركتها على الإنترنت بعد وقت قصير من الهجوم. وكتب: "عندما رأيت الصور لأول مرة يوم الأحد متداولة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، اعتقدت أنها مزيفة. لا يوجد شيء مزيف في هذا الأمر أو في التهديد الذي يشكله".
This is 70% of one of the 120 !!! ballistic missiles #Iran launched at #Israel on Saturday. It was intercepted and this part fell near the Dead Sea. When I first saw images on Sunday circulating on social media I thought they were fake. There is nothing fake about this, or the… pic.twitter.com/BlbI1GOrP4— Lt. Col. (R) Peter Lerner (@LTCPeterLerner) April 16, 2024
المصدر: "تايمز أوف إسرائيل" + RT