الجيش الإسرائيلي يعرض حطام صاروخ باليستي إيراني سقط في البحر الميت (صور + فيديو)

AP
المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي دانيال هغاري يقف أمام الصاروخي البالستي الإيراني، 16 أبريل 2024.
عرض الجيش الإسرائيلي حطام صاروخ باليستي أكد أنه تم اعتراضه فوق إسرائيل في الهجوم الإيراني فجر الأحد.

وفقا للجيش الإسرائيلي، كان للصاروخ رأس حربي يقدر بـ500 كيلوغرام. وتمثل البقايا 70% فقط من الصاروخ بأكمله، حيث تم تدمير الرأس الحربي وأجزاء أخرى أثناء الاعتراض.

وتم العثور على الصاروخ، وهو واحد من 120 صاروخا باليستيا تم إطلاقها على إسرائيل، صباح الأحد طافيا في البحر الميت.

وقال المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي الأدميرال دانيال هغاري، وهو يعرض بقايا الصاروخ لوسائل الإعلام: "كانت إيران تعلم أنه عندما كانت تطلق أكثر من 110 صواريخ باليستية، إلى جانب صواريخ كروز والصواريخ والطائرات بدون طيار، فإن إطلاق 110 صواريخ باليستية هو أمر غير مقبول، وهو تصعيد خطير".

وشدد على "أننا سنرد بالطريقة التي سنختارها في الوقت الذي سنختاره. ليس لدينا فقط القدرات الدفاعية التي تم إثباتها ليلة السبت، بل لدينا قدرات هجومية. سنعرف ماذا نفعل ومتى نفعل وكيف نفعل".

وفي منشور عبر منصة "إكس" أشار المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي بيتر ليرنر إلى أن صور قسم الصواريخ العائمة في البحر الميت قد تمت مشاركتها على الإنترنت بعد وقت قصير من الهجوم. وكتب: "عندما رأيت الصور لأول مرة يوم الأحد متداولة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، اعتقدت أنها مزيفة. لا يوجد شيء مزيف في هذا الأمر أو في التهديد الذي يشكله".

المصدر: "تايمز أوف إسرائيل" + RT

