سقوط ضحايا نتيجة إطلاق نار في مدرسة فنلندية

أعلنت الشرطة الفنلندية، اليوم الثلاثاء، سقوط ضحايا نتيجة إطلاق نار في إحدى المدارس، مؤكدة اعتقال مشتبه به.

وذكرت الشرطة الفنلندية في بيان إن عدة أشخاص أصيبوا في إطلاق نار بمدرسة فيرتولا الابتدائية الواقعة في فانتا، إحدى ضواحي العاصمة هلسنكي، والتي تضم حوالي 800 طالب من الصف الأول إلى الصف التاسع، مبينة أن الحادث وقع قرابة الساعة التاسعة صباحا بالتوقيت المحلي.

وحثت الشرطة الأشخاص القريبين من المدرسة، على البقاء في منازلهم، مؤكدة أنه تم القبض على المشتبه به في وقت لاحق.

