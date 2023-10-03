 
إطلاق نار في مركز تجاري كبير في بانكوك (فيديوهات + صور)

أفادت الشرطة في تايلاند اليوم الثلاثاء، بوقوع إطلاق نار في مركز تجاري فخم في العاصمة بانكوك، معلنة أنه تم اعتقال مطلق النار.

وقالت فرق الاستجابة للطوارئ إن شخصا واحدا على الأقل أصيب، بينما تعمل الشرطة على تأمين مكان الحادث.

وتم إغلاق المركز التجاري وإغلاق جميع المداخل، كما أوقفت الشرطة خدمات القطارات في محطة قريبة منه.

وقال المتحدث باسم الشرطة أشيون كراثونج إن قائد الشرطة الوطنية أرسل ضباطا للسيطرة على المنطقة.

بدوره، قال رئيس الوزراء سريتا تافيسين إن شخصا مسلحا ببندقية أطلق النار في المركز التجاري في بانكوك، وأن هناك تقارير عن وقوع إصابات، مبينا أنه في انتظار الحصول على تفاصيل إضافية.

يذكر أن والعنف المسلح شائع في تايلاند، فقد قتل ضابط شرطة سابق 22 طفلا في حضانة العام الماضي خلال هجوم بالرصاص والسكين.

وفي عام 2020، أطلق جندي النار على ما لا يقل عن 29 شخصا وأصاب 57 آخرين في هجوم امتد إلى أربعة مواقع في شمال شرق تايلاند وما حولها.

المصدر: "الإندبندنت"+RT

