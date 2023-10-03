إطلاق نار في مركز تجاري كبير في بانكوك (فيديوهات + صور)
أفادت الشرطة في تايلاند اليوم الثلاثاء، بوقوع إطلاق نار في مركز تجاري فخم في العاصمة بانكوك، معلنة أنه تم اعتقال مطلق النار.
وقالت فرق الاستجابة للطوارئ إن شخصا واحدا على الأقل أصيب، بينما تعمل الشرطة على تأمين مكان الحادث.
وتم إغلاق المركز التجاري وإغلاق جميع المداخل، كما أوقفت الشرطة خدمات القطارات في محطة قريبة منه.
BREAKING: Tragic incident has occurred in Bangkok, Thailand, where at least three individuals have lost their lives, and two others have been injured in a shooting at Siam Paragon shopping mall. pic.twitter.com/xwReaRxZiH— Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) October 3, 2023
🇹🇭 Photos of the shooter from the CCTV responsible for killing 3 during the shooting in the "Siam Paragon" shopping mall in Thailand#พารากอนpic.twitter.com/TugpFIG59l— Attentive Media (@AttentiveCEE) October 3, 2023
BREAKING: Thailand PM says 'shooting' at Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok, hundreds flee https://t.co/a5Jgul1U0o— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 3, 2023
ฺ #พารากอน#Paragonpic.twitter.com/xk7AiYC5YO
وقال المتحدث باسم الشرطة أشيون كراثونج إن قائد الشرطة الوطنية أرسل ضباطا للسيطرة على المنطقة.
بدوره، قال رئيس الوزراء سريتا تافيسين إن شخصا مسلحا ببندقية أطلق النار في المركز التجاري في بانكوك، وأن هناك تقارير عن وقوع إصابات، مبينا أنه في انتظار الحصول على تفاصيل إضافية.
[231003] What's Happening in Bangkok,Thailand today 😔😔 #พารากอน— 🍒Cₕₑᵣᵣᵧᵐᵒⁿᵍ🍒🖤💙🫧 (@NieyNie) October 3, 2023
-The back of the mbk is on fire.
-Heavy Rain Flash Flood
- Sam Yan, a crazy person holding a knife and stabbing randomly
- Siam Paragon, a 14-year-old boy, mass shooting peoplepic.twitter.com/OKc71YFJlK
ฺ#BREAKING: Gunfire heard in Siam Paragon mall— The Nation Thailand (@Thenationth) October 3, 2023
A shooting incident has been reported at Siam Paragan department store in downtown Bangkok on Tuesday afternoon. There are no reports of any casualties. BTS Siam station has been closed to the public.
ฺ #พารากอน#Paragonpic.twitter.com/y7sMwHRR1p
BREAKING: Shooting incident at Siam Paragon Tuesday afternoon. No casualties reported as of 4.50pm but many shoppers fled the mall. PM Srettha and new police chief heading there.This is a developing story. #Bangkok#Thailandpic.twitter.com/k1hQw8Udnb— Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) October 3, 2023
يذكر أن والعنف المسلح شائع في تايلاند، فقد قتل ضابط شرطة سابق 22 طفلا في حضانة العام الماضي خلال هجوم بالرصاص والسكين.
وفي عام 2020، أطلق جندي النار على ما لا يقل عن 29 شخصا وأصاب 57 آخرين في هجوم امتد إلى أربعة مواقع في شمال شرق تايلاند وما حولها.
المصدر: "الإندبندنت"+RT