 
مباشر

إسبانيا تنوي إجلاء الآلاف عن إحدى جزر الكناري جراء حريق خارج نطاق السيطرة (فيديو)

أخبار العالم

إسبانيا تنوي إجلاء الآلاف عن إحدى جزر الكناري جراء حريق خارج نطاق السيطرة (فيديو)
Globallookpress
حرائق الغابات في تينيريفي 19/08/2023
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/vw67

أعلن مركز تنسيق الطوارئ والأمن بجزر الكناري، أن السلطات الإسبانية قد تضطر لإجلاء أكثر من 26 ألف شخص عن جزيرة تينيريفي بسبب حرائق الغابات.

إقرأ المزيد
حرائق الغابات تمتد على 5 آلاف هكتار في أكبر جزر الكناري
حرائق الغابات تمتد على 5 آلاف هكتار في أكبر جزر الكناري

وقال المركز في بيان، إنه وفقا للتقديرات الأولية، قد يتجاوز عدد الأشخاص الذين سيتم إجلاؤهم 26 ألف شخص وسيتم توفير الملاجئ المعتمدة للمتضررين.

وأعلنت حكومة جزر الكناري أمس السبت، أن حرائق الغابات في جزيرة تينيريفي امتدت على مساحة أكثر من 12 ألف فدان، وأن الحريق لا يزال خارج نطاق السيطرة.

وقررت الحكومة نشر 17 طائرة في محاولة للسيطرة على الحرائق، بينما أعلن رئيس الوزراء الإسباني، بيدرو سانشيز، أنه سيزور الجزيرة يوم الاثنين المقبل.

المصدر: RT

العناوين

الأكثر قراءة

 
شروط استخدام الموقعروسيا اليوم تي في نوفوستي 2007-2023 © جميع الحقوق محفوظة
موافق

هذا الموقع يستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط .بامكانك قراءة شروط الاستخدام لتفعيل هذه الخاصية اضغط هنا