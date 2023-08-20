إسبانيا تنوي إجلاء الآلاف عن إحدى جزر الكناري جراء حريق خارج نطاق السيطرة (فيديو)
أعلن مركز تنسيق الطوارئ والأمن بجزر الكناري، أن السلطات الإسبانية قد تضطر لإجلاء أكثر من 26 ألف شخص عن جزيرة تينيريفي بسبب حرائق الغابات.
وقال المركز في بيان، إنه وفقا للتقديرات الأولية، قد يتجاوز عدد الأشخاص الذين سيتم إجلاؤهم 26 ألف شخص وسيتم توفير الملاجئ المعتمدة للمتضررين.
#IFArafoCandelaria#IFTenerife— 1-1-2 Canarias (@112canarias) August 19, 2023
Según los cálculos provisionales obtenidos del censo, las personas evacuadas podrían superan las 26.000
Aquellas que necesitan alojamiento son derivadas a los distintos albergues habilitados pic.twitter.com/jtFqKW7pJb
وأعلنت حكومة جزر الكناري أمس السبت، أن حرائق الغابات في جزيرة تينيريفي امتدت على مساحة أكثر من 12 ألف فدان، وأن الحريق لا يزال خارج نطاق السيطرة.
وقررت الحكومة نشر 17 طائرة في محاولة للسيطرة على الحرائق، بينما أعلن رئيس الوزراء الإسباني، بيدرو سانشيز، أنه سيزور الجزيرة يوم الاثنين المقبل.
My island is on fire.— Mat Hani (@DROPCoachMat) August 19, 2023
The island of Tenerife...
Home to 1 million of people...
The biggest wildfire in recorded history.
Our plans to start a new school for our daughter might be halted. Her school was/still is on fire. (video).
Huge part of the island is evacuated.
My swim… pic.twitter.com/orAD5IBxyM
#ISLAND OF #TENERIFE FIRE 🔥#ClimateChange— Mahmood Khan (@Mahmood88239370) August 16, 2023
Large forest fire on the island of Tenerife: the authorities decided to evacuate the inhabitants of several villages, roads are blocked pic.twitter.com/PWr5EUXB1b
🔥Terrible forest fires are raging on the island of #Tenerife in #Spain, covering 3.2 thousand hectares.— KyivPost (@KyivPost) August 19, 2023
Extinguishing work is complicated by the features of the terrain. The number of evacuees may exceed 26 thousand people. pic.twitter.com/1LTY06Ungc
المصدر: RT