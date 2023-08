بريطانيا.. متظاهرون يغطون منزل سوناك بقماش أسود (فيديو)

You might have spotted us on @RishiSunak’s roof.



We knew:

- He wasn’t in

- How to climb up safely

- How not to cause damage



Rishi knows that new oil and gas:

- Won’t lower bills

- Won’t give us energy security

- Will wreck the climate #StopRosebank#NoNewOil#Greenpeacepic.twitter.com/n5rkjlC7ci