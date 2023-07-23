 
قتيل وجريح جراء انهيار جزئي لجسر في غرب اليونان (فيديو)

قتيل وجريح جراء انهيار جزئي لجسر في غرب اليونان (فيديو)
انهار جسر قيد الإنشاء اليوم الأحد قرب مدينة باتراس غربي اليونان، ما أدى لمقتل شخص وإصابة آخر.

وقالت الدائرة في بيان مقتضب: "انهار الجسر. نحن نعمل في الموقع. ثمة أشخاص محتجزون تحت الأنقاض لكن لا نعرف عددهم بالتحديد".

المصدر: أ ف ب

