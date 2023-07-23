قتيل وجريح جراء انهيار جزئي لجسر في غرب اليونان (فيديو)
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/vqiu
انهار جسر قيد الإنشاء اليوم الأحد قرب مدينة باتراس غربي اليونان، ما أدى لمقتل شخص وإصابة آخر.
وقالت الدائرة في بيان مقتضب: "انهار الجسر. نحن نعمل في الموقع. ثمة أشخاص محتجزون تحت الأنقاض لكن لا نعرف عددهم بالتحديد".
BREAKING: Partial collapse of a road bridge that was undergoing maintenance work in the city of Patras, #Greece.— Insider Corner (@insidercnews) July 23, 2023
Two injured have been taken to hospital, whilst there are still people trapped in the rubble. pic.twitter.com/9jEAqhIyps
المصدر: أ ف ب