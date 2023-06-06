 
بعد أسبوع من اندلاعه.. حريق بأرض تدريب عسكري سابقة يزحف نحو جنوب برلين (صور + فيديو)

RT / Youtube - BC Wildfire Service
بعد أسبوع من نشوبه.. حريق بأرض تدريب عسكري سابقة يواصل الانتشار جنوب برلين
يواصل حريق غابة بأرض تدريب عسكري سابقة جنوب العاصمة الألمانية برلين الانتشار بشكل طفيف بعد أسبوع من اندلاعه.

وقال ريكو فالنتين رئيس عمليات جهاز الإطفاء: "نتركه (الحريق) ينتشر إنه تحت السيطرة".

وذكر فالنتين أن رجال الإطفاء يحاولون منع الحريق من الانتشار عن طريق الحواجز.

وقالت المسؤولة المحلية إن عدة انفجارات ذخيرة وقعت في منطقة الحريق مساء يوم الأحد ومساء الاثنين.

وبسبب بقايا الذخيرة وخطر الانفجار لا يمكن لخدمات الطوارئ دخول المنطقة والوصول لمصدر الحريق، الذي شب في محمية طبيعية 50 كيلومترا جنوب العاصمة برلين الأربعاء الماضي.

وارتفعت سحب دخانية في العديد من الأماكن في الغابة، ويمكن رؤية الأشجار المتفحمة في كل مكان.

وتسبب هبوب رياح جديدة بتأجيج حريق الغابة المستعر بالقرب من مدينة يوتربوغ جنوب برلين الثلاثاء الأمر الذي زاد "شهية" الحريق إلى أكثر من الضعف.

ووفقا للبيانات وصلت هذه المساحة إلى قرابة 326 هكتارا أي ما يعادل نحو 457 ملعب كرة قدم، غير أنه ليست كل هذه المنطقة مشتعلة بالنيران.

وتم توسيع نطاق الشريط الواقي جنوب المنطقة من أجل حماية مناطق أخرى من وصول ألسنة اللهب إليها.

المصدر: د ب أ

