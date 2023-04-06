اعتقال امرأة تحمل سلاحا ناريا اقتحمت فندق ترامب في شيكاغو (صور)
ذكرت وسائل إعلام محلية أن الشرطة اعتقلت امرأة مسلحة اقتحمت فندقا يملكه الرئيس الأمريكي السابق دونالد ترامب في شيكاغو.
وقالت وسائل إعلام نقلا عن شرطة المدينة "اعتقلت امرأة مسلحة بعد اقتحام برج ترامب".
وذكرت التقارير الإعلامية أن المرأة نقلت إلى المستشفى لتقييم حالتها. وأنه لم يصب أحد بأذى خلال الحادث.
وقالت مصادر إن المرأة المسلحة دخلت حوالي الساعة 11:45 صباحا بالتوقيت المحلي، مما أدى إلى إغلاق المنطقة. وتم استدعاء الضباط والقوات الخاصة (سوات) إلى شقة في الطابق 27، وفقا لصحيفة "Chicago Sun Times"، حيث ذهبت المرأة وكانت تردد بأنها "سئمت من تعرضها للإيذاء من قبل زوجها".
ووصف الاضطراب بأنه "حادث منزلي". وقال شهود عيان إنه لا توجد مؤشرات على أنه عمل إرهابي.
وذكرت شرطة شيكاغو في بيان أن القوات انتشرت في المنطقة وترى أنه ليس هنالك ما يهدد حياة المدنيين واصفة الحادث بالشخصي والمحلي.
SWAT officers are on-scene in the 400 block of N. Wabash for a domestic-related incident. At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Media staging is at Grand/Wabash. Updates will be provided when available.— Chicago Police Communications & News Affairs (@CPD_Media) April 5, 2023
USA 🇺🇸 Chicago - Woman armed with a rifle walks inside trump tower hotel— khafi martinaz (@usera49) April 6, 2023
Currently numerous authorities and SWAT officers are on the scene at Trump tower international hotel in Chicago Illinois after a Woman armed with a rifle walks into the building reports… pic.twitter.com/OZsgwhR30Y
The standoff lasted several hours.https://t.co/VfNRwkdZpq— The Western Journal (@WestJournalism) April 6, 2023
SWAT Officers Storm Chicago Trump Tower After Gun-Wielding Woman Enters Building #NewsBreakhttps://t.co/HtBb3QdOFe— Global Roots Post (@globalrootspost) April 6, 2023
Trump Tower Chicago: Police swarm hotel after 'woman armed with rifle enters building'— NIA KOO🏴🇨🇦♥️ (@niakoo) April 6, 2023
Reports of a woman brandishing a rifle and entering Trump Tower during a domestic-related incident has seen SWAT crews swarm the Chicago building..
☠️👇https://t.co/lgwuZG2AUJ
المصدر: RT