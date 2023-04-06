 
اعتقال امرأة تحمل سلاحا ناريا اقتحمت فندق ترامب في شيكاغو (صور)

اعتقال امرأة تحمل سلاحا ناريا اقتحمت فندق ترامب في شيكاغو (صور)
Globallookpress
ذكرت وسائل إعلام محلية أن الشرطة اعتقلت امرأة مسلحة اقتحمت فندقا يملكه الرئيس الأمريكي السابق دونالد ترامب في شيكاغو.

وقالت وسائل إعلام نقلا عن شرطة المدينة "اعتقلت امرأة مسلحة بعد اقتحام برج ترامب".

وذكرت التقارير الإعلامية أن المرأة نقلت إلى المستشفى لتقييم حالتها. وأنه لم يصب أحد بأذى خلال الحادث.

وقالت مصادر إن المرأة المسلحة دخلت حوالي الساعة 11:45 صباحا بالتوقيت المحلي، مما أدى إلى إغلاق المنطقة. وتم استدعاء الضباط والقوات الخاصة (سوات) إلى شقة في الطابق 27، وفقا لصحيفة "Chicago Sun Times"، حيث ذهبت المرأة وكانت تردد بأنها "سئمت من تعرضها للإيذاء من قبل زوجها".

ووصف الاضطراب بأنه "حادث منزلي". وقال شهود عيان إنه لا توجد مؤشرات على أنه عمل إرهابي.

وذكرت شرطة شيكاغو في بيان أن القوات انتشرت في المنطقة وترى أنه ليس هنالك ما يهدد حياة المدنيين واصفة الحادث بالشخصي والمحلي.

المصدر: RT

