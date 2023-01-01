 
مباشر
عاجل
الدفاع الروسية تعلن إصابة مواقع لإنتاج وتخزين وإطلاق المسيرات الهجومية الأوكرانية

قتيل وجرحى جراء إطلاق نار عشية رأس السنة في ألاباما (فيديو)

أخبار العالم

قتيل وجرحى جراء إطلاق نار عشية رأس السنة في ألاباما (فيديو)
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/uhbl

قتل شخص وأصيب 9 آخرون جراء إطلاق نار عشية رأس السنة الجديدة في وسط مدينة موبايل في ولاية ألاباما، وفقا لمصادر الشرطة المحلية.

وقالت الشرطة إنها استجابت لطلقات نارية حوالي الساعة 11:14 مساء. أمس السبت في منطقة 200 بلوك شارع دوفين. وأكدت الشرطة مقتل شخص واحد على الأقل وإصابة تسعة في إطلاق النار.

ولا تزال الشرطة تحقق في أسباب الحادث والدوافع وراء إطلاق النار.

المصدر: وسائل إعلام أمريكية

العناوين

الأكثر قراءة

 
شروط استخدام الموقعروسيا اليوم تي في نوفوستي 2007-2023 © جميع الحقوق محفوظة
موافق

هذا الموقع يستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط .بامكانك قراءة شروط الاستخدام لتفعيل هذه الخاصية اضغط هنا

بوتين في حوار مع شي جين بينغ : التعاون الروسي الصيني عامل استقرار دولي والعمل جار على تعزيزه