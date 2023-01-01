قتيل وجرحى جراء إطلاق نار عشية رأس السنة في ألاباما (فيديو)
قتل شخص وأصيب 9 آخرون جراء إطلاق نار عشية رأس السنة الجديدة في وسط مدينة موبايل في ولاية ألاباما، وفقا لمصادر الشرطة المحلية.
وقالت الشرطة إنها استجابت لطلقات نارية حوالي الساعة 11:14 مساء. أمس السبت في منطقة 200 بلوك شارع دوفين. وأكدت الشرطة مقتل شخص واحد على الأقل وإصابة تسعة في إطلاق النار.
ولا تزال الشرطة تحقق في أسباب الحادث والدوافع وراء إطلاق النار.
🚨#UPDATE: Officials are reporting that 9+ people have been shot with two victims dead the Incident took place near Dauphin St. Large police presence as people ruining for their lives pic.twitter.com/GplC0Rj8d7— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 1, 2023
🇺🇲 Tragedy at the New Year's celebration in the United States— marina alikantes (@Marianna9110) January 1, 2023
In the city of Mobile (Alabama), an unknown person opened fire right at a city holiday.
According to media reports, three people were killed and ten more injured. pic.twitter.com/07naihvtvV
المصدر: وسائل إعلام أمريكية