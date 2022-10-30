 
مباشر

الهند.. مقتل 40 شخصا على الأقل وإصابة العشرات في انهيار جسر معلق غربي البلاد (فيديو)

أخبار العالم

الهند.. مقتل 40 شخصا على الأقل وإصابة العشرات في انهيار جسر معلق غربي البلاد (فيديو)
RT
الهند.. مقتل 40 شخصا على الأقل وإصابة العشرات في انهيار جسر معلق غربي البلاد
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/u2th

قالت وسائل إعلام هندية مساء الأحد إن 40 شخصا على الأقل لقوا مصرعهم وأصيب أكثر من 100 آخرين، إثر انهيار جسر معلق في ولاية غوجارات غربي البلاد.

وذكرت بعض التقارير المحلية أن عدة أشخاص سقطوا في نهر ماتشو إثر انهيار الجسر في موربي بولاية غوجارات، وأن عمليات الإنقاذ جارية.

وأشارت إلى أنه يمكن أن يكون هناك العديد من السياح من بين المصابين.

من جهته ذكر موقع "zee" الهندي أن أكثر من 500 سقطوا في النهر.

الهند.. مقتل 40 شخصا على الأقل وإصابة العشرات في انهيار جسر معلق غربي البلاد (فيديو)

وتحدث رئيس الوزراء ناريندرا مودي إلى رئيس وزراء ولاية غوجارات، بوبندرا باتيل، ومسؤولين آخرين بشأن الحادث. 

وقال بيان من مكتب رئيس الوزراء إن مودي أمر بتعبئة عاجلة لفرق الإنقاذ.

وغرد باتيل "أنا حزين للغاية لمأساة انهيار الجسر المعلق في موربي.. عمليات الإغاثة والإنقاذ جارية.. أنا على اتصال دائم بإدارة المنطقة في هذا الصدد".

وبحسب التقارير، فقد أعيد فتح الجسر المعلق مؤخرا بعد الصيانة، كما أشارت إلى أن الجسر كان يحمل عددا من الأشخاص يفوق طاقته.

المصدر: وسائل إعلام هندية

العناوين

الأكثر قراءة

 
شروط استخدام الموقعروسيا اليوم تي في نوفوستي 2007-2022 © جميع الحقوق محفوظة
موافق

هذا الموقع يستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط .بامكانك قراءة شروط الاستخدام لتفعيل هذه الخاصية اضغط هنا

أبرز تصريحات بوتين في منتدى فالداي