"إنيرجيان" تعلن عن بدء تدفق الغاز في اختبار تجريبي لحقل كاريش المتنازع عليه بين لبنان وإسرائيل
أعلنت شركة "إنيرجيان" في إسرائيل اليوم الأحد، عن بدء تدفق الغاز في اختبار تجريبي لحقل كاريش المتنازع عليه مع لبنان، في عملية ضخ عكسي فقط.
وفي بيان لها، قالت الشركة: يسر شركة "إنيرجيان" أن تؤكد خطوة مهمة في عملية التكليف لعائمة "إنيرجيان" للطاقة".
وأضافت: "بعد الحصول على الموافقة من وزارة الطاقة الإسرائيلية لبدء إجراءات اختبار معينة، بدأ تدفق الغاز من البر إلى العائمة".
Energean is pleased to confirm an important step in the commissioning process of the FPSO Energean Power. Following approval received from Israeli Ministry of Energy to start certain testing procedures, the flow of gas from onshore to the FPSO has commenced. pic.twitter.com/OVjHpVG3Q8— Energean (@Energean) October 9, 2022
.@Energean Company updates on Karish gas rig: the process of flowing the gas from the shore, through the underwater pipeline system, to the rig has begun— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) October 9, 2022
المصدر: RT