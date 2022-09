بريطانيا.. اصطدام طائرتين في مطار هيثرو (صور)

Korean Air Boeing 777-300 (HL7782) contacted the tail of the parked Icelandair Boeing 757-200 (TF-FIK) during taxi for take-off next to Terminal 2B at London-Heathrow AP (EGLL), UK. Visible damage occurred to the 757 rudder. https://t.co/fegrTVa3NJpic.twitter.com/iTFhinWWv4