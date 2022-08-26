 
مقتل أربعة أشخاص أثناء تنفيذ أمر إخلاء في مجمع سكني بأريزونا الأمريكية

قتل أربعة أشخاص، بينهم ضابط شرطة، بإطلاق نار في ولاية أريزونا الأمريكية أمس الخميس، حسبما ذكرت وسائل إعلام محلية.

ووقع الحادث في أحد المجمعات السكنية في مدينة توسان، حيث كانت الشرطية المتوفاة ديبورا مارتينيز غاريبي تقوم بتنفيذ أمر إخلاء.

ويشار إلى أن بين الضحايا موظفا في إدارة المجمع، كما أن مطلق النار لقي مصرعه أيضا جراء الحادث.

المصدر: وسائل إعلام أمريكية

