مقتل أربعة أشخاص أثناء تنفيذ أمر إخلاء في مجمع سكني بأريزونا الأمريكية
قتل أربعة أشخاص، بينهم ضابط شرطة، بإطلاق نار في ولاية أريزونا الأمريكية أمس الخميس، حسبما ذكرت وسائل إعلام محلية.
ووقع الحادث في أحد المجمعات السكنية في مدينة توسان، حيث كانت الشرطية المتوفاة ديبورا مارتينيز غاريبي تقوم بتنفيذ أمر إخلاء.
ويشار إلى أن بين الضحايا موظفا في إدارة المجمع، كما أن مطلق النار لقي مصرعه أيضا جراء الحادث.
Heartbreaking: Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez was shot in the line-of-duty, killed serving an eviction notice at a central Tucson apartment complex.— Monica Garcia (@mgarcianews) August 26, 2022
3 others were killed:
-apartment complex employee
-the suspect
--unknown victim pic.twitter.com/Ygsd5aUXjF
🗞️ Pima County Constable, 3 others killed at scene of eviction Thursday 🗞️ Ex-cop faces prosecution in shooting death + More local news in the @TucsonSentinel WATCHDOG UPDATE - https://t.co/Gn4ZOVufblpic.twitter.com/lU2CtZyQZB— Tucson Sentinel (@TucsonSentinel) August 26, 2022
المصدر: وسائل إعلام أمريكية