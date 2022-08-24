 
قتيلان وجريحان في إطلاق نار في واشنطن

أفادت مصادر لشبكة nbc news، بأنه تم الإبلاغ قد مقتل شخصين وجرح إثنين آخرين، في إطلاق نار في العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن.

وحسب المعلومات، تم الإبلاغ عن إطلاق النار عند زاوية شارع O Street NW وشارع N. Capitol  شمال شارع New York Avenue.

وتم استدعاء ضباط شرطة العاصمة إلى المنطقة للإبلاغ عن إطلاق النار على العديد من الأشخاص. 

وقامت الشرطة بتطويق المنطقة أثناء التحقيق. ولم يعرف على الفور ما إذا كان لديهم مشتبه فيه.

قالت الشرطة إن عدة شوارع أغلقت حول مكان إطلاق النار، وسيتم إعادة تحويل السير.

المصدر: nbc news

