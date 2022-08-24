قتيلان وجريحان في إطلاق نار في واشنطن

.@nbcwashington crews now on scene of shooting on O Street near North Capitol Street. We're told 4 people were shot & at least 2 of them have died. Shooting happened around 12:45 this afternoon. @ShawnYancyTV bringing us updates from Live Desk as we get them https://t.co/ewjbPoCvjypic.twitter.com/NXrvgZG6hZ