قتيلان وجريحان في إطلاق نار في واشنطن
أفادت مصادر لشبكة nbc news، بأنه تم الإبلاغ قد مقتل شخصين وجرح إثنين آخرين، في إطلاق نار في العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن.
وحسب المعلومات، تم الإبلاغ عن إطلاق النار عند زاوية شارع O Street NW وشارع N. Capitol شمال شارع New York Avenue.
وتم استدعاء ضباط شرطة العاصمة إلى المنطقة للإبلاغ عن إطلاق النار على العديد من الأشخاص.
.@nbcwashington crews now on scene of shooting on O Street near North Capitol Street. We're told 4 people were shot & at least 2 of them have died. Shooting happened around 12:45 this afternoon. @ShawnYancyTV bringing us updates from Live Desk as we get them https://t.co/ewjbPoCvjypic.twitter.com/NXrvgZG6hZ— Alex Fruin (@afruin) August 24, 2022
وقامت الشرطة بتطويق المنطقة أثناء التحقيق. ولم يعرف على الفور ما إذا كان لديهم مشتبه فيه.
قالت الشرطة إن عدة شوارع أغلقت حول مكان إطلاق النار، وسيتم إعادة تحويل السير.
Shooting Investigation: 3rd District ROAD CLOSURES 1st st NW between O and P, 1300 Block of North Capital is also closed, Metro Buses are also being re-rerouted, until otherwise notified.— DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) August 24, 2022
المصدر: nbc news