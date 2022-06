الرادا ينشر صورة جثة امرأة قتلت في دونباس بنيران القوات الأوكرانية ويتهم الجيش الروسي

The war is not over.



A man cries over his girlfriend's dead body. She was injured during the shelling in the Kalininskyi district of #Donetsk on Thursday, June 9, 2022.



This is what Ukrainians live through every day.



Photo: A. Alexandrov#WarCrimes#StopRussia#StopPutinNOWpic.twitter.com/OKYR23uXlT