شاهد.. الأمير ويليام يبيع المجلات "متخفيا" في شوارع لندن

شاهد.. الأمير ويليام يبيع المجلات
Globallookpress
الأمير ويليام صحبة عائلته
ضجت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بمقاطع فيديو وصور للأمير ويليام دوق كامبريدج، وهو يبيع مجلات في أحد شوارع العاصمة البريطانية لندن.

وعلقت صحيفة "تيلغراف" البريطانية على الصور قائلة: "دوق كامبريدج تجول متخفيا لبيع مجلة تساعد المشردين، لكن لم يمض وقتا طويلا قبل اكتشاف هويته".

وقالت في تقرير لها إنه يسير على خطى والدته، الأميرة ديانا الراحلة.

المصدر: "تيلغراف"

