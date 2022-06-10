شاهد.. الأمير ويليام يبيع المجلات "متخفيا" في شوارع لندن
ضجت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بمقاطع فيديو وصور للأمير ويليام دوق كامبريدج، وهو يبيع مجلات في أحد شوارع العاصمة البريطانية لندن.
وعلقت صحيفة "تيلغراف" البريطانية على الصور قائلة: "دوق كامبريدج تجول متخفيا لبيع مجلة تساعد المشردين، لكن لم يمض وقتا طويلا قبل اكتشاف هويته".
وقالت في تقرير لها إنه يسير على خطى والدته، الأميرة ديانا الراحلة.
Let’s think, if Prince William hadn’t been spotted selling The Big Issue to raise money for charity, how many of us would know it existed or the work it enables?— Kayla Adams (@KaylaAdams___) June 9, 2022
William isn’t just selling them, he’s raising awareness 👑
In what other lifetime would this magazine be trending? pic.twitter.com/XO8eyOk2Ob
#NEW Prince William was spotted by the public this week in the streets selling the @BigIssue mag. It’s a weekly magazine sold by homeless or vulnerably housed people, their mission is to dismantle poverty by creating opportunities.— CoutureAndRoyals (@CoutureRoyals) June 9, 2022
Read the brilliant recounting in the pic! pic.twitter.com/tAfHCDFGhy
المصدر: "تيلغراف"