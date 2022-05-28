قائد سلاح الجو الإثيوبي يعلن حالة التأهب القصوى
قال قائد سلاح الجو الإثيوبي، اللواء يلما مرداسا، إن القوات الجوية في حالة تأهب قصوى للدفاع عن إثيوبيا.
وقال مرداسا خلال حفل تخريج أعضاء من الشرطة الجوية إن "سلاح الجو يجري حاليا إصلاحات وإعادة تنظيم نفسه وتحديثه بمعدات حديثة وقوى بشرية مدربة".
وأضاف أن سلاح الجو مستعد لحماية إثيوبيا "من أي أعداء داخليين أو خارجيين".
ومن جانبه، صرح قائد مركز التدريب العسكري لسلاح الجو الرائد، وندو ولدو ،بأن المتخرجين نفذوا تدريبات شملت أنواعا عسكرية مختلفة.
المصدر: إذاعة "فانا" الإثيوبية