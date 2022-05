أصغر عمدة لأغنى بلدية في بريطانيا.. مسلم من أصول مغربية

🗳️ Westminster City Council is to vote in its first Muslim and BAME Lord Mayor, Councillor @Hamza_Taouzzale.



🥇 He’ll also be our youngest Lord Mayor at 22 years old.



Read about Cllr Taouzzale, member for Queen's Park ward 👇