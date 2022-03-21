تحطم طائرة ركاب "بوينغ 737" تابعة للخطوط الجوية الصينية على متنها 133 راكبا (فيديو)
تحطمت طائرة ركاب من طراز "بوينغ 737" تابعة للخطوط الجوية الصينية على متنها 133 راكبا في جنوب الصين، بحسبما أفاد تلفزيون الصين المركزي.
وذكرت محطة "سي سي تي في" الحكومية اليوم الاثنين، أن طائرة ركاب تابعة لشركة "تشاينا إيسترن" تقل 133 شخصا تحطمت فى جنوب غرب الصين، مع عدد غير معروف من الضحايا.
⚠️ Se confirma la caída de un Boeing 737 con al menos 130 personas a bordo. pic.twitter.com/UbKk6Ksnti— Rosendo Chavarría (@RosendoChV) March 21, 2022
وتحطمت "بوينغ 737" في الريف بالقرب من مدينة ووتشو في منطقة قوانغشي و "تسبب الحادث بحريق في الجبل"، حسبما ذكر تلفزيون الصين المركزي، مضيفا أنه تم إرسال فرق الإنقاذ إلى مكان الحادث.
Breaking❗️China Eastern Airline Boeing 737 crashed in Teng county, Wuzhou, Guangxi province 广西梧州藤县 w 133 people aboard.— Carl Zha (@CarlZha) March 21, 2022
Crash caused forest fire. No reports of casualties yet. pic.twitter.com/RHoglPbwSb
From the Crash site. A #Boeing737 passenger plane carrying 133 people from #ChinaEasternAirlines had an accident in Teng County, #Guangxi and then triggered a mountain fire. At present, the rescue team has gathered, the casualties are still unknown. #CrashPlane#PlaneCrashpic.twitter.com/smCGOMTbOX— AUSTROHÚNGARO (@AUSTROHNGARO2) March 21, 2022
المصدر: أ ف ب