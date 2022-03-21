 
تحطم طائرة ركاب "بوينغ 737" تابعة للخطوط الجوية الصينية على متنها 133 راكبا (فيديو)

تحطم طائرة ركاب
تحطم طائرة ركاب "بوينغ 737" تابعة للخطوط الجوية الصينية على متنها 133 راكبا
تحطمت طائرة ركاب من طراز "بوينغ 737" تابعة للخطوط الجوية الصينية على متنها 133 راكبا في جنوب الصين، بحسبما أفاد تلفزيون الصين المركزي.

وذكرت محطة "سي سي تي في" الحكومية اليوم الاثنين، أن طائرة ركاب تابعة لشركة "تشاينا إيسترن" تقل 133 شخصا تحطمت فى جنوب غرب الصين، مع عدد غير معروف من الضحايا.

وتحطمت "بوينغ 737" في الريف بالقرب من مدينة ووتشو في منطقة قوانغشي و "تسبب الحادث بحريق في الجبل"، حسبما ذكر تلفزيون الصين المركزي، مضيفا أنه تم إرسال فرق الإنقاذ إلى مكان الحادث.

المصدر: أ ف ب

