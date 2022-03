الإنتربول يستعيد آلاف القطع الأثرية بعملية ضمن 28 دولة

OPERATION PANDORA VI results just released:

🚨 52 arrests

🌍 28 countries

🗿 9,400+ cultural artefacts seized



Strong cooperation between @guardiacivil, @Europol, @INTERPOL_HQ and @WCO_OMD, united to fight the illicit trade of cultural goods.