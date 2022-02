وزير بريطاني: الغزو الروسي وشيك جدا وسنؤيد أوكرانيا إذا تخلت عن فكرة الانضمام إلى الناتو

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey says 'there is a very, very worrying force now amassed around Ukraine', adding 'my fear is an attack is very imminent... but I hope diplomacy can win through'.#KayBurleyhttps://t.co/Vq0EBt6ZOo



