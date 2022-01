وزيرة خارجية بريطانيا: نعمل على مشروع لتشديد العقوبات ضد روسيا

'There would be severe economic costs to Russia.'



Liz Truss tells #KayBurley the UK is supplying defensive weapons and economic support to Ukraine, "bolstering" NATO and "urging Russia to desist from an incursion."https://t.co/E8oxstcOc0



Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 pic.twitter.com/B0N63iUqn9