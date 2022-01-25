 
ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا التدافع أمام ملعب لكرة القدم في الكاميرون إلى ثمانية (فيديو)

ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا التدافع أمام ملعب لكرة القدم في الكاميرون إلى ثمانية (فيديو)
ارتفع عدد ضحايا حادثة التدافع خارج ملعب لكرة القدم في ياوندي، عاصمة الكاميرون، قبيل انطلاق إحدى مباريات كأس الأمم الإفريقية، مساء الإثنين، إلى ثمانية قتلى.

وقال تقرير وزارة الصحة: "تم تسجيل ثماني وفيات، لامرأتين وأربعة رجال، جميعهم في الثلاثينات من العمر، إضافة الى طفل، وجثة أخذها أفراد من العائلة".

وقبل ذلك قالت هيئة التلفزيون الكاميرونية الرسمية "سي آر تي في" إن "تدافعا على مدخل إستاد أوليمبي أوقع ستة قتلى وعشرات الجرحى".

وأشارت إلى أن حكومة الكاميرون والاتحاد الإفريقي لكرة القدم (كاف) يتابعان وضع الجرحى في مستشفيات المدينة.

ووقع التدافع مساء أمس قبيل مباراة المنتخب الكاميروني ومنتخب جزر القمر.

المصدر: أ ف ب

