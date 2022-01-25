ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا التدافع أمام ملعب لكرة القدم في الكاميرون إلى ثمانية (فيديو)
ارتفع عدد ضحايا حادثة التدافع خارج ملعب لكرة القدم في ياوندي، عاصمة الكاميرون، قبيل انطلاق إحدى مباريات كأس الأمم الإفريقية، مساء الإثنين، إلى ثمانية قتلى.
وقال تقرير وزارة الصحة: "تم تسجيل ثماني وفيات، لامرأتين وأربعة رجال، جميعهم في الثلاثينات من العمر، إضافة الى طفل، وجثة أخذها أفراد من العائلة".
وقبل ذلك قالت هيئة التلفزيون الكاميرونية الرسمية "سي آر تي في" إن "تدافعا على مدخل إستاد أوليمبي أوقع ستة قتلى وعشرات الجرحى".
وأشارت إلى أن حكومة الكاميرون والاتحاد الإفريقي لكرة القدم (كاف) يتابعان وضع الجرحى في مستشفيات المدينة.
ووقع التدافع مساء أمس قبيل مباراة المنتخب الكاميروني ومنتخب جزر القمر.
At least 6 people dead in stampede outside stadium hosting #AfricanCupofNations football game in Cameroon, says official. Stampede happened as crowds struggled to get access to Olembe Stadium, Yaounde. Naseri Biya, governor of central Cameroon, says toll likely to increase.#MIGpic.twitter.com/Ppz7w7qSCc— MEDIA INDIA GROUP (@mediaindiagroup) January 25, 2022
#Cameroon - At least half a dozen people were killed with many more injured at Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé. It comes after a stampede attempting to get inside occurred before the Cameroon🆚Comoros African Cup of Nations football match pic.twitter.com/pOAx9wgDXq— CyclistAnons (@CyclistAnons) January 25, 2022
AT least six football fans have died after a stampede during an Africa Cup of Nations game.— Lilian Chan (@bestgug) January 24, 2022
The stampede occurred as Fans were seen storming through gates at the stadium
Many others have been injured in the crush outside Paul Biya Stadium, the governor of of Cameroon has said. pic.twitter.com/1yS6TkUudw
At least 20 football fans were injured in a stampede at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde Monday night.— Regina Sondo (@ReginaSondoM) January 24, 2022
Eye witnesses say people were trampled upon as fans forced their way into one of the entrances of the stadium hosting the game between Cameroon and Comoros. #AFCON2021pic.twitter.com/NCs5wb24vi
المصدر: أ ف ب
